Earlier this month, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, issued a two weeks ultimatum to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all SIMs without National Identification Number.

The directive of the FG has however, resorted to some Nigerians who visited the Alausa office of the National Identity Management Commission in Lagos State flouting all COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is currently experiencing the second wave of the viral disease.

Though the House of Representatives has asked the Nigerian Communications Commission to extend the two weeks ultimatum to 10 weeks, the NCC was yet to comply as at the time of filing this report of Monday.

Some Nigerians on social media, especially Twitter, have expressed opinion on the SIM card registration.

@iSlimfit, wrote: Dear @jidesanwoolu, when are you going to order the closure of NIMC office at Alausa for flouting the recent Covid-19 guidelines?”

@OlisaOsega said: “Since they have closed down clubs and bars, let’s go to NIMC Alausa with our drinks and turn there to a party arena. If they ask us why, we will tell them we came for NIN registration.”

@TopeAkinyode: “Right now, there’s mammoth crowd at the NIMC office at Alausa because of the NIN registration policy of the Federal Government. Meanwhile, government has already budgeted over N540bn for COVID-19 vaccines. I think the government knows what its doing.”