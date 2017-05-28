NiMet’s weather prediction for Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted morning cloudiness over the Central States of the country on Monday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Abuja, Nasarawa, Jalingo, Ibi, Yola, Bida and Makurdi.

NiMet made the prediction in the Weather Outlook presented by its Central Forecast Office on Sunday in Abuja.

It added that widespread thunderstorms would prevail in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Southern states would experience cloudy conditions with prospects of morning rains over Port Harcourt, Owerri, Enugu, Umuahia, Calabar, Uyo, Eket, Obudu, Ikom, Warri, Asaba, Lagos, Benin and Yenagoa.

It also predicted thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience cloudy conditions in the morning with prospects of localised thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet predicted: “The region will also have day and night temperatures of 35 to 38 and 23 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Most parts of the country are favorable for thunderstorms and rainfall activities in the next 24 hours.”