NiMet’s weather outlook for Sunday, Monday

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze weather conditions over most parts of the country with early morning mist/fog patches over the coastal cities on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the Central States.

It also predicted localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m in some places within the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 11 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres throughout the forecast period.

It further predicted localised visibility of less than or equal to 1, 000m with day and night temperatures of 27 to 34 and 12 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m is envisaged over the Inland cities throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted: “Early morning mist and fog is probable over the coastal cities which give way to dust haze condition as the day progresses with day and night temperatures of 31 to 38 and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Moderate horizontal visibility of two to five kilometres over the northern and central cities is expected.

“Early morning mist/fog patches are not unlikely over the coastal cities within the next 24 hours.”