The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms/rains over some parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over the Northern States during the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa, Zaria, Katsina and Kano axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 27 to 33 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

It said: “For Central States, there are prospects of moderate intermittent rains over Bauchi, Minna, Gombe, Jos, Kaduna and Abuja in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms/rains are likely over Abuja, Minna, Jos, Makurdi, Mambilla Plateau, Yola and Lokoja axis during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 28 to 31 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.”

NiMet forecasts rainy activities during the morning hours over most parts of the South East and coastal cities of the Southern States while the inland of the South West is expected to be under cloudy conditions.

It envisaged intermittent rains over the Eastern region while the Western flank of the country is likely to be under cloudy conditions with day and night temperatures of 27 to 31 degree Celsius and 20 to 22 degree Celsius respectively.