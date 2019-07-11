The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted thunderstorms and rains across the country for Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Thursday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Katsina and Kano axis of the Northern region in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are likely over Kano and Yelwa axis while the other parts are expected to be in cloudy condition later in the day.

It further predicted over the Northern region day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 19 to 24 degree Celsius, respectively.

NiMet predicted: “For Central States, thunderstorms are likely over Abuja, Niger, Plateau, Adamawa and Taraba axis while other parts are expected to be in cloudy condition in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are likely over the entire region with day and night temperature of 22 to 31 degree Celsius and 16 to 24 degree Celsius, respectively.”

NiMet predicted, for Southern States, moderate rains over the coastal region.

Osun, Ado and Enugu axis while other parts of Inland region are likely to be in cloudy condition in the morning hours.

According to NiMet, moderate rains are likely over the region with day and night temperature of 27 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius, respectively.