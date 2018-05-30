NiMet predicts thunderstorms, cloudy skies, rainy activities on Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted morning thunderstorms over the central states of the country on Thursday with cloudy skies over Ibi, Jalingo and Yola axis.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 34 and 19 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospects of thunderstorms over Kaduna and Jos axis later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience moderate morning rains and cloudy skies over the southeast inland with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees Celcius respectively.

It also predicted cloudy conditions over the southwest inland with prospects of localised thunderstorms and moderate rains over southeast inland and entire coast.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa, Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Dutse and Maiduguri axis during the morning hours.

It stated: “Later in the day, there are better chances of localised thunderstorms over the northeast with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 33 to 38 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With moisture influx into the country, there are prospects of thunderstorms and moderate rains over most parts of the country within the next 24 hours.”