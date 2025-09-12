NiMet predicts three days thunderstorms, rain nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet has predicted thundery and rainy weather activities across the country from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja on Thursday envisaged isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara,‎ Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Taraba States during the morning hours on Friday.

According to NiMet, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kebbi States.

It said: “For central region, cloudy atmosphere with sunshine Intervals is expected over this region during the morning hours with chances of light rains over Niger, Kogi and Benue States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also Read:

“There are prospects of intermittent moderate rainfall over most parts of the southern region throughout the forecast period.

“There are prospects of flooding over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.”

According to NiMet, a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the northern region on Saturday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains over Taraba, Adamawa, southern Borno, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, and Katsina States later in the day.

It anticipated a cloudy atmosphere over the central region, with intervals of sunshine over the region with chances of light rain over parts of Kogi and Benue States during the morning hours.

It said: “In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorm with moderate rain is anticipated over most parts of the region.

“For southern region, cloudy skies are anticipated over the region with chances of moderate rains over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning‎ hours.

“Later during the afternoon/evening period, light to moderate rain is expected over most parts of the region.”

NiMet also predicted cloudy skies on Sunday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Kano and Katsina States during the morning period.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains in most parts of the region later in the day.

It said: “For central region, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over this region with prospects of thunderstorm with moderate rain over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue States during the afternoon or evening period.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern region with prospects of moderate rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun, ‎Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening periods, moderate rains are anticipated over most parts of the region.”

According to NiMet, driving under heavy rain should be avoided, and to avoid leaching of nutrients, farmers should refrain from applying fertiliser and pesticides right before the rains.

It said: “They should ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“There is need to stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']