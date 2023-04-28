NiMet predicts three days of sunshine, thunderstorms, wants public to be cautious

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine, cloudiness and thunderstorms from today, Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather output released Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny atmosphere today with patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

According to it, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna States later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the North central region with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Kwara and Benue states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the inland States of the South and the coastal areas with prospects of morning rain showers over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta and Lagos states,“ it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over most parts of the region later in the day.

NiMet forecast sunny atmosphere Saturday with patches of clouds over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and Taraba states in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, southern Borno, Taraba and Jigawa states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the North central region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue and Kogi states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the inland states of the South and coastal areas with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River States in the morning hours.

“Further into the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Anambra, Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states,“ it said.

NiMet also anticipated sunny atmosphere Sunday with patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Kaduna and Taraba State during the afternoon and evening hours.

It predicted cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the North central region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland States of the South and the coastal cities in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, cloudy skies are expected with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Anambra, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Lagos, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

“For areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled,“ NiMet cautioned the public.

According to it, high temperatures are currently being observed over the country which can cause heat-stress.

NiMet advised public to take necessary caution and coping strategies to reduce heat-stress.

It advised all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. NAN