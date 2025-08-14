NiMet predicts three-day thunderstorms, flooding from Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

The weather outlook by NiMET, which was released on Wednesday in the nation’s capital, Abuja, envisaged prospects of morning thunderstorms on Thursday.

This will see moderate rains over parts of Borno, Kebbi, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and Taraba States.

It added: “Later during the afternoon to evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Taraba and Adamawa States.

“There is high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Taraba State during the forecast period.

“For central region, there are prospects of thunderstorms with intermittent rains over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory and Niger states during the morning period.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara and Kogi States.

“There is high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Nasarawa and Benue state during the forecast period.”

NiMet forecasts cloudy skies over the southern region with prospects of light rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning period.

According to the agency, moderate rains are expected over parts of Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States later in the day with high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Cross River State during the forecast period.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Taraba, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States in the northern region on Friday.

It anticipates thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the region during the afternoon or evening hours.

According to the agency, there is a high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kano and Bauchi States during the forecast period.

The agency anticipates prospects of thunderstorms in the central region with moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kwara and Kogi States during the morning period.

It added: “In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi and Kwara State.

“There is high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Benue, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory during the forecast period.”

NiMet predicted cloudy skies over the southern region with prospects of light rains to affect parts of Oyo, Ogun, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Imo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River and Lagos States during the morning period.

It forecast the rains to continue over parts of Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, and Bayelsa States later in the day.

The agency predicted morning thunderstorms on Saturday over the northern region with moderate rains over parts of Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Taraba and Sokoto States.

It anticipates thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Taraba, and Sokoto States later in the day.

NiMet envisages high possibility of flood to occur over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States during the forecast period.

It said: “For central region, light rains are anticipated over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Federal Capital Territory states during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over the entire region.

“For southern region, light rains are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Ebonyi and Cross River states in the morning period.

“The rains are expected to continue over parts of Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Rivers State later in the day.”

According to the agency, driving under heavy rain should be avoided.

The states with possibility of flash flood were advised to activate emergency response systems immediately.

It said: “To avoid leaching of nutrients, farmers should refrain from applying fertilizer and pesticides right before the rains. Ensure warm clothing for the vulnerable persons due to low night-time temperatures.

“Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet.”

The agency urged the public to visit its website: www.nimet.gov.ng, for further information.

