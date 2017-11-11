NiMet predicts sunny, hazy, cloudy weather for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the Central States of the Country on Sunday.

NiMet Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Saturday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 38 and 14 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience partly cloudy conditions over some inland cities during the forecast period with cloudy conditions over the coastal cities during the morning hours.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over Eket, Calabar, Yenagoa and port-Harcourt during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures ranging from 29 to 35 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 38 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “Sunny and Hazy conditions are anticipated over the entire northern cities down to the central with prospects of localised thunderstorms over some parts of the coastal cities within the next 24 hours.”