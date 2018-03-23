NiMet predicts partly cloudy weather for Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Saturday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Friday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 38 and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there was prospect of localised thunderstorms over Jos, Jalingo, Mambila Plateau and Makurdi in the afternoon and evening hour.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience cloudy morning with chances of localised thunderstorms over Enugu, Akure, Calabar and Port-Harcourt during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience hazy to partly cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over Yelwa, Kaduna, Yola and Sambisa later in the day.

NiMet predicted: “Northern states will also have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 37 to 42 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Hazy to partly cloudy conditions are expected over the Northern cities, while there are chances of localised thunderstorms activities over some central and southern cities within the next 24 hours.”