NiMet predicts partly cloudy, sunny weather for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the central States of the country on Sunday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 41 and 18 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were chances of thundery activities and isolated thunderstorms over Abuja, Makurdi, Jalingo, Mambilla Plateau, Jos and its environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning over most parts with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 39 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over Ibadan, Akure, Oshogbo, Abeokuta, Enugu, Obudu, Lagos, Portharcourt, Uyo, Calabar, Yenagoa and their environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy conditions over Yelwa while most parts of the region are expected to remain under sunny conditions with Maiduguri likely to be under sunny and hazy condition during the forecast period.

NiMet predicted: “Northern States are expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 41 and 15 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With moisture influx within the country, there are high chances of thunderstorms activities over some parts of the coastal region.

“Inland of the south and the high grounds of the central cities, keeping most parts of the North partly cloudy and sunny in the next 24 hours.”