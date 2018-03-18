NiMet predicts partly cloudy, sunny weather for Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central States of the country on Monday morning with chances of localised thunderstorm over Jos, Makurdi, Lafia and Abuja in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 41 and 18 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning over the Inland states with prospects of localised thunderstorm over Enugu, Owerri, Akure, Abeokuta, Oshogbo and Shaki in the afternoon and evening period.

It also predicted cloudy condition over the coastal cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket in the morning hours.

NiMet further predicted localised thunderstorm over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 37 to 41 and 15 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “Stable conditions are anticipated over the northern states with chances of localised thunderstorm over some places in the southern region in the next 24 hours.