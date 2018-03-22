NiMet predicts partly cloudy, sunny weather for Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central States of the country on Friday morning with with chances of localised thunderstorms over Mambila Plateau, Lokoja, Abuja and Ilorin axis in the morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 40 and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that Yelwa, Bauchi, Kaduna, Gombe, Yola, Abuja, Makurdi, Bida and Minna would be under the influence of localised thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Shaki and Lagos with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects localised thunderstorm over the inland cities and few places like Bayelsa, Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Warri in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy conditions over the north-west region while sunny conditions are expected over the north-eastern region throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted: “Northern states are expected to experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 41 and 21 to 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are indications for thunderstorm activities over some parts of the central cities and the southern region of the country in the next 24 hours.”