NiMet predicts partly cloudy, dust haze weather for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Sunday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Saturday in Abuja, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 38 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It added that there were chances of localised thunderstorms and cloudy conditions over Bida, Ilorin, Kogi, Jalingo, Ibi and Obudu in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience cloudy morning with chances of localised thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less or equal to 1000m over few cities during the forecast period.

NiMet predicted: “Northern states will also have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 37 to 42 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected over the Northern cities, while there are prospects of localized thunderstorms activities over some parts of Central and Southern states within the next 24 hours.”