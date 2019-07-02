The Nigeria Meteorological Agency has predicted more of moisture influx into the country for Wednesday.

The NiMET’s “Weather Outlook“ on Tuesday in Abuja predicted cloudy condition over central states with chances of thunderstorms over Taraba and Benue during the morning hours.

The agency predicted chances of thunderstorms later in the day in places like Abuja, Taraba, Nasarawa and Adamawa while remaining parts of this region would be cloudy.

It further predicted day and night temperatures of 29 to 35 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius for the region except for Jos with day and night temperature of 26 and 17 degree Celsius.

NiMet predicted: “For Northern States, cloudy condition is anticipated over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Borno, Gombe, Yobe, and Adamawa axis in the morning hours.

“There are also prospects of thunderstorms over Kano, Maiduguri and Sokoto during the afternoon and evening hours while other areas within this region would remain cloudy.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be of 33 to 36 degree Celsius and 23 to 26 degree Celsius respectively.”

The agency further predicted moderate rains over Southern States during morning hours.

It predicted rains and thunderstorms during afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius.