Nimet predicts hazy, thundery weather for Thursday, Friday 

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy and thundery weather conditions between Thursday and Saturday this week across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook which was released Wednesday in Abuja forecast moderate dust haze over the northern region Thursday.

It further predicted north central cities and the inland of the south with horizontal visibility values from 2,000m to 5,000m throughout the forecast period.

“The coastal cities of the south should expect early morning mist or fog.

“The afternoon and evening periods should expect hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds with slim chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Rivers and Bayelsa state,” it said.

The agency said, sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the northern region during the forecast period on Friday.

It envisaged that moderate dust haze over the north-central region and the inland cities of the south throughout the forecast period.

” Fog or mist should be expected in the morning hours over the coastal cities of the south.

” However, coastal cities should be under hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud with prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa state in afternoon and evening period, ” it said.

NiMet predicted sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region during the forecast period.