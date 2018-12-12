NiMet predicts dust hazy weather on Thursday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust hazy conditions over most parts of the country with partly cloudy sky over some southern cities on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja also predicted moderate dust haze condition with localised horizontal visibility of two to five kilometres over the central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 27 to 35 and 12 to 21 degrees celsius.

The agency predicted that the northern states would experience dust haze conditions with localised horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 3000m over the region throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 33 and 11 to 18 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience hazy conditions and partly cloudy weather over the coastal cities during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 18 to 24 degrees celsius.

It added: “Dust haze conditions are expected to continue over the northern, central and inland state while partly cloudy conditions are likely over the coastal cities in the next 24 hours.”