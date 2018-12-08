NiMet predicts dust hazy weather for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze conditions over most parts of the country with cloudy sky over the southern cities on Sunday.

NiMet Weather Outlook on Saturday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with horizontal visibility of two to five kilometres over the central cities throughout the forecast period.

It said that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 26 to 35 and 12 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The agency further predicted that the Northern states would experience dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility of three to five kilometres throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, the entire region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 35 and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius.

NiMet also said that Southern states would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland states throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted: “Early morning mist is likely over the coastal region with cloudy conditions in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 15 to 25 respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to continue over the northern, central and inland states while cloudy conditions are likely over the coastal cities in the next 24 hours.”