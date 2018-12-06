NiMet predicts dust hazy, sunny weather on Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze, sunny and partly cloudy atmosphere over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday in Abuja, predicted dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central cities during the forecast period.

It added that Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi axis were expected to have visibility range of two to three kilometres during the period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 35 and 13 to 21 degrees celsius.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000m over the region throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted that the entire region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 36 and 14 to 18 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience hazy conditions except Calabar where cloudy condition is expected with chances of mist over Ijebu – Ode, Lagos, Part of Ondo, Port Harcourt, Warri, Yenagoa and Uyo axis in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “As the day progresses, partly cloudy to cloudy condition is anticipated over the region with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 15 to 23 degrees celsius.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the northern and central states while hazy conditions are likely over southern states in the next 24 hours.”