The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze and sunny condition for Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition over the northern states down to the inland cities while early morning mist/fog and sunny and hazy conditions were expected over the coastal region within forecast period.

“For northern states, dust haze condition is expected over the north throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 32 degree Celsius and 10 to 17 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central states, dust haze condition is anticipated over the region during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 36 degree Celsius and 11 to 20 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to it, dust haze condition with visibility range of 2 to 5 kilometres is expected over the Southern states while early morning mist/fog and sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the coastal parts.

It further predicted day and night temperatures of the region to be 33 to 36 degree Celsius and 16 to 22 degree Celsius respectively.