NiMet predicts cloudy weather, thunderstorms, across Federation

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Friday to Sunday across the nation, calling on airline operators to get its updated weather report.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies on Friday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region.

According to NiMet, there are chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Southern Borno, Adamawa and Taraba.

“Later in the afternoon and evening hours, prospects of thunderstorms are expected over parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Taraba and Adamawa state.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the north central region with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Niger and Kwara states.

“Prospects of thunderstorm are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Plateau state during the afternoon and evening hours,’` it said.

The agency forecast cloudy atmosphere over the inland cities and the coastal states of the south with chances of morning rains over parts of Ogun and Lagos.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Lagos later in the day.

According to the agency, cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over part of Taraba and Adamawa during the Saturday`s morning hours.

NiMet anticipated prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna State later in the day.

“The north central region is expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara and Kogi state in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Niger and Plateau state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland cities and the coastal states of the south with chances of early morning rains over parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Cross River, Delta and Lagos State.

“ During the afternoon and evening hours, prospects of thunderstorms are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state, “ he said.

The agency forecast cloudy skies on Sunday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe and Borno state.

According to it, the prospects of thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba state later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the north central state with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau State during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, prospects of thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory. Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the Inland cities and the Coastal states of the South during the morning hours.

“Prospects of thunderstorms are expected over parts of Edo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, “ it said.

NiMet predicted strong winds to precede the rains and as such, unsecured objects and weak buildings might be blown away.

According to it, trees, roofs, electrical poles and their wirings may be displaced.

“Electric surges can occur so the public is advised to be cautious.

“To reduce incidences of erosion and overflow of water beyond its normal limit, gutters and water ways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water, “it said.

Meanwhile, the agency has advised the airline operators to get updated weather reports from it for effective planning in their operations.