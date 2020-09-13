The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies over the north region with slim prospects morning thunderstorms over parts of Kano State, Yobe, northern Jigawa and northern Katsina State.

According to the agency, there are better prospects of thunderstorms over Borno, Kaduna State, Zamfara, Katsina State, Sokoto State, Taraba, Kano State, Jigawa and Yobe later in the day with the other parts of the region in cloudy skies.

“North central region should be predominantly cloudy with chances of overnight into early morning rains over Niger and Kwara states.

Progressing into afternoon and evening periods, thunderstorms are expected over Abuja, Plateau, Kwara, Kogi and Nassarawa states.

“There are slim prospects of light to moderate rains over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ondo State, Edo, Oyo and Delta states in the morning hours.

“However, afternoon and evening periods hold better prospects of thunderstorms over Imo, Oyo State, Ondo State, Edo and Abia.

Intermittent rains are expected over the coastal cities of the south throughout the forecast period, it said.

NiMet also forecast cloudy skies over the northern region on Tuesday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Gombe State, Bauchi State, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are likely over Katsina, Kaduna, Kano State, Zamfara, Sokoto State and Kebbi with the rest of the region in cloudy skies later in the day.

“ The north central region has slim prospects of rains over Plateau, Benue, Abuja and Nassarawa.

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Abuja, Niger and Nassarawa.

“It should be predominantly cloudy over the inland south in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Osun, Ondo State, Imo and Abia during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Intermittent rains are likely over the coastal cities of the south during the forecast periods,” it said.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina State, Kaduna State, Kano State, Zamfara and Kebbi in the Wednesday`s morning hours over the northern region.

According to it, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Borno, Adamawa, Jigawa and Yobe with the rest parts of the region in cloudy skies later in the day.

“Light to moderate rains are expected over parts of Abuja, Niger, Plateau and Nassarawa in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over Plateau, Abuja and Niger with other parts of the region in cloudy skies.

“The inland and coastal cities of the south should experience cloudy skies with prospects of rains over parts of Oyo State, Cross River, Imo, Port Harcourt, Delta and Bayelsa in the morning hours,“ it said.

The agency forecast light to moderate rains across the southern region during the afternoon and evening periods,“ it said.