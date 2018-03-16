NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny weather on Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy weather conditions over central states of the country on Saturday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Friday in Abuja, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 40 and 20 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

It that there were chances of isolated thunderstorms over Minna, Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi, Jalingo, Mambilla Plateau and their environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience cloudy morning over most parts of the inland cities with localised thunderstorms over Shaki, Akure, Oshogbo and environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted cloudy conditions over the coastal cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket and its environs during the morning hours.

NiMet further predicted isolated thunderstorms over most part of the region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions over most parts with day and night temperatures of 39 to 43 and 15 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

