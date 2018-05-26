NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery activities on Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Sunday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Abuja.

The isolated thunderstorms expected in the morning hours, according to NiMet, will extend to Jalingo, Makurdi and Minna.

The agency’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

It added that places like Abuja, Lokoja, Jos, Mambilla Plateau and Makurdi would experience localised thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms and rains over Abakaliki, Ikom, Shaki, Iseyin, Oshogbo, Ado Ekiti, Akure, Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode and Lagos in the morning hours.

It also revealed that localised thunderstorms over Akure, Enugu, Umuahia, Owerri, Benin, Onitsha and the coastal cities later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy conditions with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Nguru, Gusau, Kano, Katsina and Sokoto in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Gusau, Katsina and Yelwa during the afternoon and evening periods, with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 33 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius.

“Cloudy conditions with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over few places in the country are expected to prevail in the next 24 hours.”