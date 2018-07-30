NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains for Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted cloudy morning over the Central States of the country with prospects of morning thunderstorms and rains over Lafia, Ilorin, Bida, Bauchi, Gombe, Minna, Jos and Yola axis.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 24 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It added that thunderstorms and rains were likely over most parts of the region during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that Southern States would experience prospects of moderate rains over the inland of the south east such as Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Abakaliki and its environs during the morning hours.

It also predicted cloudy conditions over the inland of the South West with moderate drizzle over Lagos and thunderstorms and moderate rains over the entire inland cities during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet further predicted chances of moderate rains over the entire coastal cities in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 26 to 31 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms over the southern Borno and environs in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “Thunderstorms are expected over Kano, Katsina, Nguru, Yelwa, Dutse, Maiduguri and Potiskum in the afternoon and evening hours with night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over most parts of the country with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours.”