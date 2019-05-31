The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted widespread thunderstorms over the central states in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Bauchi, Jos, Kaduna, Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 22 to 32 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience widespread morning thunderstorms as well as afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience widespread thunderstorms over the entire region during the morning hour.

NiMet predicted: “Thunderstorms with rains are also expected over this region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Heavy rainfall is anticipated over most parts of the country within the next 24 hours.”