NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness

828 828

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness across the nation from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet weather outlook, released Thursday in Abuja, predicted sunny atmosphere Friday with patches of clouds over the northern region and early morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

According to NiMet, prospects of thunderstorms are expected over the entire region later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine is envisaged over the North central region with prospects of early morning rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Benue and Niger states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and Niger states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over Inland states of the South and coastal cities with prospects of early morning rains over coastal cities. Later in the day, thunderstorms with intermittent rains are expected over the entire region,” it said.

NiMet forecast sunny skies on Saturday with patches of clouds over the northern region and early morning thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa states.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Borno and Adamawa states later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of morning rains over parts of the Niger and Kwara states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with intermittent rains are expected over parts of The Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger states.

ALSO READ:

“Cloudy skies are expected over inland states of the South and the coastal states with prospects of morning rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” it said.

NiMet anticipated the prospect of thunderstorms and intermittent rains over the entire region later in the day.

The agency envisaged sunny skies on Sunday with patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours of the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms with intermittent rains expected over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours of the day.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the inland of the South and the Coastal areas with prospects, thunderstorms with intermittent rains expected over the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours of the day,” it said.

According to NiMet, for areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled, and the public is advised to be cautious.

It advised people to stay indoors, especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flood, and the public is advised to take necessary caution by clearing drainages.

“Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.”