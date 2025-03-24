NiMet, NEMA calls for effective collaboration to address climate threats

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the National Emergency Management Agency and the World Meteorological Organisation have advocated for a stronger collaboration to close early warning gaps.

This was discussed during the World Meteorological Day commemoration on Monday in Abuja.

Representative of the Director General of the NEMA, Simon Katu, acknowledged existing gaps in early warning accessibility, understanding and actionability at the community level.

“To close these gaps, we must continue working together—government agencies, meteorologists, emergency responders, development partners, and local communities—to strengthen early warning dissemination, invest in technology, and build local capacities for risk reduction,” Katu emphasised.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness through reliable meteorological data and early warning systems.

“This year’s theme, ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together,’ highlights a critical challenge in disaster risk reduction—ensuring that timely and accurate early warning systems reach all communities, especially those most vulnerable to climate-related hazards,” he said.

Katu praised NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Prediction for shaping NEMA’s disaster preparedness strategies, enabling the agency to respond effectively to floods, droughts, and storms.

“By integrating climate forecasts into our planning, we enhance national resilience to floods, droughts, storms, and other extreme weather events,” he added.

In his contributions, the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Charles Anosike, noted that investing in early warning systems not only saves lives but also strengthens economies.

“Investing in early warning systems not only saves countless lives and livelihoods, it generates ten times return on investment and strengthens economies,” Anosike stated.

He stressed NiMet’s role in advancing meteorological forecasting, improving dissemination capabilities, and modernizing hydrometeorological infrastructure.

“At NiMet, we continue to work towards upgrading our weather systems, providing quality observation and robust weather forecasts to trigger preemptive measures and equip stakeholders with the necessary tools to interpret early warnings and respond with early actions,” he added.

Despite progress, Anosike highlighted challenges such as inadequate funding, lack of access to modern technology, uncoordinated dissemination efforts, insecurity, and maintenance issues as key factors contributing to early warning gaps.

He stressed the need for collaboration between national and international partners, policymakers, the private sector and local communities.

“Government alone cannot do it,” Anosike warned.

On his part, representative of the World Meteorological Organisation, Bernard Gomez, underscored the importance of international cooperation in meteorological data exchange, noting that no country can collect global weather data alone.

“Without WMO coordination and its unified network, each country would face the impossible task of collecting global data on its own,” Gomez said.

He also warned about the increasing impact of climate change, citing that 2024 was the hottest year on record, with temperatures temporarily hitting 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“In Nigeria, the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, windstorms, floods, and dry spells have witnessed an increase in the last 10 years with huge implications for human lives and socio-economic development,” Gomez noted.

