NiMet loses billions of naira yearly in maritime sector – DG

Prof. Sani Mashi, Director-General/CEO, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, says the agency is losing billions of naira yearly for not providing weather services to the maritime industry in Nigeria.

Mashi made this known while briefing newsmen on occasion to commemorate the 2018 World Meteorological Day with the theme: “Weather Ready, Climate Smart’’ on Friday in Abuja.

He said with over 6,000 ships berthing in Nigerian ports annually, NiMet’s would be generating billions in revenue if those ships were using its weather services by charging just N100, 000 per ship annually.

Mashi said the Act establishing NiMet states “it is only the agency that could provide weather services in Nigeria’’.

According to him, those third party vendors are operating illegally and sabotaging Nigerian economy.

He explained the maritime sector was being controlled by different agencies, adding that NiMet could not just go into the sector and start providing weather services to ship operators without partnering with those agencies.

He said: “We are losing billions by not providing weather services to the ship operators in Nigeria because if you look at the traffic in the maritime sector, it is huge.

“We have over 6000 ship berthing in our ports annually and if these ship use our weather services, the revenue will be in billions, even if we charge just N100,000 per ship.

“Unfortunately, other foreign organisations are providing these data services to these ship operators and taking the money that should be retained in Nigeria.

“What we want is to provide weather information and data to ships operating in Nigeria.

“If we reach an agreement, the maritime agencies could charge the ship operators on our behalf our cost recovery services and remit to us while constantly provide our services to the ship operators.”

Mashi assured that rainy season had started around the central states of the country with rains in Abuja and other cities on Thursday and Friday.

He said the rains were in line with NiMet’s predictions in its 2018 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction that the onset of rainfall within the region would be third week of March.