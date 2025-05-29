NiMet, HEDA join forces to boost climate information for small-scale farmers

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve access to weather and climate information for smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

This development was announced in a statement released by NiMet’s media team on Wednesday following the signing of a MoU at the agency’s headquarters.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has formalised its partnership with the Human and Environmental Development Agenda by signing a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at expanding agro-meteorological information delivery to smallholder farmers across Nigeria,” the statement partly reads.

It explained that the new agreement builds on a collaborative relationship that began in 2010 and signals a renewed joint commitment to delivering timely, accessible climate data to rural communities.

Present at the signing ceremony were Sulaimon Arigbabu, Executive Secretary of HEDA Resource Centre, and Miss Tonye Dappa, Legal and Liaison Officer.

Both expressed appreciation to NiMet’s Director-General and CEO, Professor Charles Anosike, for his ongoing support and leadership.

Speaking, NiMet Boss, Anosike highlighted the role of partnerships in connecting climate science with grassroots action.

Also Read

He also offered NiMet’s studio facilities for the co-creation of climate education content tailored to farmers.

According to the statement, the collaboration aims to expand access to climate information, enhance disaster preparedness, promote sustainable agriculture, and strengthen national resilience to climate impacts.

“The partnership is expected to improve early warning systems, support climate-smart agriculture, and strengthen national resilience to climate change.

“Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to inclusive access to vital weather and climate information,” the statement concluded.

Post Views: 7