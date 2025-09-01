NiMet forecasts three-day thunderstorms, rain nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted widespread thundery and rainy weather activities across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, NiMet projected thunderstorms with moderate rainfall on Monday morning over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Gombe, Borno, and Yobe States in the northern region.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected in Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba, and Borno States later in the day.

It said in the central region, light morning rains are likely in Plateau and Niger States, followed by thunderstorms with moderate rains in Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by afternoon and evening.

The meteorological agency said the southern region would experience cloudy skies in the morning with chances of light rains over Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

It said by afternoon/evening, light rains would be anticipated in Abia, Edo, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa States.

It added: “Thunderstorms with moderate rains are forecast in the morning over Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Kebbi States.

“In the afternoon/evening, thunderstorms are expected over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, and Zamfara States on Tuesday.

“In the central region, cloudy skies and light morning rains are expected in Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, and the FCT, with widespread thunderstorms anticipated later in the day.”

According to the agency, over the southern region, light morning rains are likely in Cross River and Akwa Ibom, while moderate rains are expected later in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Abia, Imo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

It said: “For Wednesday, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected in the northern region, with morning rains over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kaduna States. Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected later in the day across most of the region.

“In the central region, light morning rains are expected over Niger, Kwara, and the FCT, while thunderstorms with light rains are forecast in the afternoon/evening across FCT, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Niger, and Nasarawa States.

“The southern region is expected to experience moderate rainfall throughout the day across most parts.”

NiMet urged the public to take safety precautions: Avoid driving during heavy rain, farmers should avoid applying fertilisers or pesticides just before rain to prevent nutrient leaching, addingL “Ensure warm clothing for vulnerable individuals due to low night-time temperatures, secure loose objects to prevent wind-related hazards, disconnect electrical appliances during storms.

“Avoid sheltering under tall trees to prevent injuries from falling branches and airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective flight planning.

“Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official weather updates on www.nimet.gov.ng.”

