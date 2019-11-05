The National Identity Management Commission says it is working towards enrolling all Nigerians into national identity database in the next five years.

This was disclosed by NIMC Director General, Aliyu Aziz on Tuesday, on the commission’s website monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Aziz said the National Identity Number identify the owner for his or her entire lifetime.

He therefore urged Nigerians to strive hard to get enrolled into the national identity system to enable them obtain their NIN.

“Our focus is to enroll every Nigerian and foreign legal resident in the country into the national identity database in the next five years.

“Because the number identifies you for life, you can use it to verify or authenticate your identity anytime, anywhere and every Nigerian is encouraged to enroll today as he or she will be identified for life,” he said.

The NIMC Boss also called on parents and guardians to enroll their children into the database.

