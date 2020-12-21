The National Identity Management Commission has shut down some of its enrolment centres for the National Identity Number.

The NIMC, through its verified twitter account: @nimc_ng, revealed this development on Monday.

It said this followed the non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

This is coming after Nigerians called out the Federal Government over negligence of the COVID-19 pandemic by those who visited NIMC offices to register for the NIN in order to retain their mobile phone numbers.

The NIMC tweeted: “SHUT DOWN OF SOME ENROLMENT CENTERS

“Dear esteemed applicants,

“The NIMC wishes to inform members of the general public that some enrolment centers were shut down today.

“This was due to the non-adherence to the Covid-19 pandemic prevention protocols.”