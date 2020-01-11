The National Identity Management Commission has made special arrangement to register candidates wishing to sit for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Abuja, Lagos and Kano for the National Identification Number.

The body revealed this on Friday in a tweet on its Twitter handle.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board had made NIM a must for students writing the UTME beginning from 2020.

The Board said no candidate will be allowed to register for the examination without the number.

Owing to this, the offices of the NIMC had been filled to the brim for several weeks now following the announcement b y JAMB that registration for this year’s examination will commence in January.

With the fears that many would-be candidates might be left out, the NIMC announced a special arrangement to register them on Saturday.

It tweeted: “All NIMC enrolment centres in Abuja, Kano and Lagos will open on Saturday, January 11, 2020 to enrol UTME/DE candidates only.

“Candidates should come along with their school means of identification and required documents for the NIN enrolment exercise.”