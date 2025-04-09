NIMC reiterates admonition not to share NIN

The National Identity Management Commission has reiterated its admonition to Nigerians not to share their National Identification Number with anyone.

The commission spoke following a report that residents of Anambra State were asked to exchange their NIN for money on Wednesday.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications Unit of NIMC, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, said the commission reiterated the admonition so that Nigerians do not fall for fraudsters.

Adegoke also added that demanding for the NIN of others amounted to a crime.

He said in the statement on Wednesday: “The National Identity Management Commission has been notified of the activities of unauthorised individuals or organisations purportedly asking for the submission of the National Identification Number (NIN) of Anambra residents in exchange for money, which contravenes the NIMC Act No 23, 2007, Data Protection Act, and Cyber Crime Act.

“Upon receiving the information on the activities of the unscrupulous individuals, NIMC, in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), swiftly arrested the culprits behind the illegal collection of the NIN. They are currently being interrogated and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commission, therefore, advises Anambra State residents and Nigerians to avoid submitting their NINs to unauthorized individuals, organizations, or platforms, as the Federal Government and NIMC have not authorized this. Anyone caught will be sanctioned appropriately.

“At no time should NIN holders give out their NINs for monetary compensation. This is against the laws of the Federation. Anyone caught will be dealt with appropriately.

“The Commission had earlier issued a statement warning Nigerians against sharing their NIN or Data with anyone or on any fictitious sites. The NIN can only be used by the holders to access government or private sector services, and it must be verified.

“The Commission has taken necessary measures to curb the activities of these unscrupulous individuals. The general public is hereby advised to reach out to the Commission whenever they notice the indiscriminate collection of NIN via: nimccustomercare@nimc.gov.ng; 07002255646; 01923000010

“NIMC wishes to thank all security agencies for their support towards the credibility and success of the NIN enrolment project.”

