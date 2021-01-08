Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has described the demand for the National Identity Number for the Federal Government as a pre-condition for continued ownership of of Sim as irresponsible in the midst of the rampaging Coronavirus Disease.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had issued the order, forcing millions of Nigerians to storm the offices of the Nigeria Identity Management Commission for NIN registration.

Reacting to the development, Afenifere, through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said such requirement in the midst of the strong second wave of COVID-19 was “the most irresponsible act of governance on display in the history of this unfortunate country”.

It said it shows total disregard for the lives of citizens to expose them to the vagaries of Coronavirus without any form of protection under these terrible conditions.

Officials of the NIMC, who are currently on strike, have also complained that they have not been provided with personal protective equipment and their allowances not paid.

The statement added: “It is so barbaric and archaic that Nigerians are being exposed to these dangers which shows lack of critical thinking in leadership when bodies like Google etc can manage whatever information on people’s phones without having any contact with the owners.”

The group challenged the government to respond to the strong allegation by the President of the Association of the Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, Asekokhai Lucky, in an interview with a national newspaper that already the virus had been detected in three officials of the agency at its headquarters, with the government doing a cover-up.

Lucky said the workers were annoyed because the management of the commission was aware of the development, but kept it from workers, who could have taken necessary precautions to protect themselves.