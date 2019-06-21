The National Identity Management Commission has extended its enrolment programme to Republic of India in continuation of enrolment of Nigerians in Disapora.

This was made known in a statement signed by Amaka Eze, Information officer, NIMC in Abuja on Friday.

Aliyu Aziz, Director General/CEO, NIMC, said the extension was in line with NIMC’s mandate to ensure that all Nigerian citizens, Legal Residents and Nigerians in Diaspora are enroled into the National Identity Database and issued with the unique National Identification Number upon successful enrolment.

Aziz said the NIN number is important because it is a mandatory requirement for bank account openings, land transactions, access to legal/health services, acquisition/renewal of International Passport, Driver’s License and ECOWAS travel document, among others.

He said: “The NIN enrolment exercise will involve demographic and bio-metrics data capture of all Nigerian citizens residing in India.

“This will be done in collaboration with Dantata Universal Services Nigeria Limited/VFS Global.

“A Nigerian company licensed by NIMC to serve as its agent to carry out enrolment services across the globe with a view to ensuring best-in-class services and inclusivity.”

He said the exercise is slated to go live on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station Mezzanine level Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi- 110001, India.

He said: “In addition to India, the partners will also be going live in Johannesburg, South Africa from Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1st floor Rivonia Village Office Block, Rivonia Boulevard and Mutual Road, Rivonia.

“Also in the United Arab Emirate from Thursday, June 27, 2019 at WAFI Mall, level 3, Falcon, Phase 2, Umm Hurair2, Dubai 114 100.”

Aziz said some Nigerian companies were licensed to work with respective partners across Africa, Asia, Europe and America,in carrying out enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in Diaspora into the National Identity Database.

“These companies include -Biosec Solutions Limited, CHAMS Consortium Limited, Defcon Systems Limited, the Bez Global Resources, Dantata Universal Services/VFS Global and Venn Technology Limited among others.”