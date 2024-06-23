NIMC denounces allegations of data compromise

The National Identity Management Commission has debunked the exposure of sensitive data of Nigerian citizens as it concerns the Commission amongst many other data-collecting agencies as alleged and reported.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the Commission, Kayode Adegoke, on Saturday.

Adegoke, the Head of Corporate Communications said: “The Commission, at this moment, assures the public that the data of Nigerians has not been compromised, and the Commission have not authorised any website or entity to sell or misuse the National Identification Number (NIN) amongst all the identities stated in the report.

“The following websites: idfinder.com.ng; Verify. Ng/sign in, championtech.com.ng, trustyonline.com, and anyverify.com are data harvesters not authorised by NIMC to access or manage sensitive data. NIMC urges the public to disregard any claims or services these websites offer and should not give their data as they are potentially fraudulent and data provided by the public on such websites are gathered and stored to build the data services they illegally provide.

“Consequently, the public should know that the Commission has taken robust measures to safeguard the nation’s database from cyber threats- a secure, world-class, full-proof database is in place. The commission’s infrastructure meets the stringent ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard, with annual recertification and strict compliance with the Nigerian Data Protection Law.

“Furthermore, NIMC advises Nigerians to avoid giving their data to unauthorised and phishing sites. This poses the danger of data harvesting and comprises individual data.

“The Commission reaffirms its commitment to upholding ethical standards in data protection in line with federal government directives and data privacy regulations.

“Moreover, licensed partners or vendors are not authorised to scan or store NIN slips but to verify NINs through approved channels.

“The Commission is currently working closely with security operatives to apprehend these elements masquerading as online vendors, and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“NIMC urges the public to remain vigilant against false information and rely on verified sources for accurate updates.

“The Commission remains committed to providing secure and reliable identity management and upholding the highest level of security for systems and databases, which are critical national assets.”