NIMASA speaks on employment advert

NIMASA.jpg
Osamgbi said: "The attention of NIMASA has been drawn to the misinformation making the round in media, particularly online platforms, that there is an ongoing recruitment exercise in the agency."
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency says it has not launched a recruitment campaign of any kind for now.
The Head, Corporate Communication Team of NIMASA, Isichei Osamgbi, disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.
Osamgbi said: “The attention of NIMASA has been drawn to the misinformation making the round in media, particularly online platforms, that there is an ongoing recruitment exercise in the agency.”
He said the agency was not associated with any of the adverts being peddled on various social media platforms to defraud unsuspecting citizens seeking legitimate employment in the organization in a statement.
He said: “This clarification is necessitated by the recruitment advert supposedly floated by the agency and circulated on various social media platforms with the intention of misleading and defrauding Nigerians.
“The agency’s management under the leadership of Dr Dakuku Peterside will continue to operate within the tenets of its core values of commitment, accountability, discipline and transparency.”
Osamgbi said NIMASA would keep to its core values in dealing with its stakeholders, including Nigerians, who might wish to contribute to the development of the country through employment in NIMASA.
He said: “The most common tactics of the scam involved: twitter and text messages, e-mails, as well as letters inviting desperate job seekers for fake job interviews at different locations across the country claiming to be consultants to NIMASA.
“The agency has informed appropriate authorities about the activities of these unscrupulous elements who are going about peddling false information to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.
“We appeal to members of the public, particularly job seekers, to treat any of such adverts as fake, as the agency is currently not in the process of employing.
“Anyone who entertains such invitation does so at his or her own risk.
“For the umpteenth time, NIMASA as a responsible corporate citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has not commissioned or contracted any individual or group to engage in recruitment of anybody on its behalf.
“At the appropriate time, NIMASA will advertise its available vacancies for qualified Nigerians to apply.”

