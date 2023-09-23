NIMASA donates 1800 pieces of protective kits to LAWMA

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated 1800 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to street sweepers of the Lagos Waste Management Authority in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement issued by LAWMA Director, Public Affairs, Folashade Kadiri, and made available to newsmen Friday in Lagos.

Kadiri said that the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, appreciated the gesture, describing it as the beginning of a robust partnership between both agencies.

He said that the kits comprised 600 reflective jackets, 600 face masks and 600 safety cones, largely for the use of LAWMA’s highway sweepers.

Gbadegesin said that LAWMA was committed to ensuring the effective management of marine waste.

Kadiri also quoted the NIMASA’s Director-General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, as saying that the gesture was part of the agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Jamoh said that there was the need to significantly enhance highway sweeping efforts.

Represented by the Deputy Director of finance, Samuel Ajayi, Jamoh said that the maritime agency was committed to safeguarding both maritime and environmental interests.

The event was attended by LAWMA’s senior management staff.

