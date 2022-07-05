NIMASA disclaims employment reports, says it’s a scam by fraudster

The Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency (NIMASA) has urged the public to disregard the purported ongoing employment scheme by it, describing the report on the exercise as “unfounded and false publication”.

NIMASA in a press release signed by its Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward alleged that the plot was a scam being perpetrated by fraudulent agents and persons to mislead and exploit the unsuspecting public.

“These fraudulent persons have also been known to contact innocent people through e-mail, social media and other forms of internet publication soliciting for payment, inducement, advance fees or other favours in exchange for employment. Victims stand the risk of extortion.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any party that puts itself forward as acting on behalf of NIMASA for the purpose of recruitment is completely false and NIMASA disclaims and bears no responsibility whatsoever for their action. NIMASA does not communicate employment vacancies through third party online channels, emails or social media platforms. NIMASA hereby expressly disassociates itself from such fraudulent online publications and posts and warns the general public not to fall victims to such baseless and false schemes in the guise of employment opportunity” the statement said.

NIMASA urged members of the public to treat with suspicion any such offerings and verify their claims in order not to fall prey to these scammers, as NIMASA has not designated any entity or persons to act on its behalf. Please report such incidents to [email protected] or the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

The agency expressly disclaimed any liability for any losses incurred by any person (s) as a result of reliance on such fraudulent e-mails/online publications.