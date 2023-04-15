NIM urges inducted 80 armed forces officers on managerial professionalism

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) has charged its newly inducted 80 officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces to display the highest level of managerial professionalism in all their activities.

President, NIM, Dr Christiana Atako, said this during the Institute’s membership induction ceremony for officers of the Armed Forces under the Executive Training for Membership and Upgrade Programme Friday in Abuja.

Atako noted that the ceremony, which was the 9th in the series, was yet another milestone in the relationship between both institutions.

She commended the Nigeria’s Armed Forces for the gains recorded in the war against terrorism, banditry and other forms of insurgency and appealed for continued efforts till every trace of terrorism is exorcised from the nation.

Atako also lauded Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, Commandant, National Defence College, Abuja, on his innumerable achievements and continuous display of professional, leadership and managerial prowess.

She, however, told the inductees that the professional certification was not an end in itself which meant that the success which was a call to duty required more efforts.

She said that pursuant to the power conferred on the Institute by its Charter (NIM Act 14 of June 19, 2003), there were minimum professional standards of practice and behaviour which all members were expected to adhere to.

She stated that when confronted with situations where one may have to make difficult choices or decisions, one must be guided by the spirit and letters enshrined in the code of professional management practice of NIM.

“The cardinals of the code include putting service above self and pursuing all managerial duties with honesty, integrity and ethical process of thought.

“We are also enjoined to exercise self-restraint in handling sensitive issues, refrain from seeking personal advantage from exposure to confidential information and expose corrupt practices whenever they come to your knowledge and refuse to give undeserved favours to anyone.

“You must also promote the vision, mission, goals and objectives of the institute and at all times refrain from conduct which could harm its image, reputation and standing as a professional management body among others.

“If you adhere to the foregoing, you will not only have imbibed and displayed the values of integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, equity, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness which the Institute preaches and practices.

“…but will equally be in the forefront of the Institute’s fight against corruption and other vices which have been the bane of the nation’s development,” she said.

The NDC Commandant commended the institute for its strides over the years in bequeathing the right workforce and leaders to the nation through its numerous capacity building initiatives across the country.

He pointed out that the relationship between NDC and NIM (Chartered) was age-long and has been mutually beneficial to both organizations.

He advised the newly inducted senior officers to take their membership of NIM seriously by using the opportunity provided through the NIM platform to develop their leadership skills.

