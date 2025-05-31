NIJ 86 Class inaugurates executive committee, prioritises members’ welfare

The newly-inaugurated Executive Committee of The Great 1986 Class of Nigeria Institute of Journalism has pledged to exploit members’ connections, reach and resources to enhance and better its cause.

The assurance was contained in a statement signed by the body’s Public Relations Officer, Uzoma Isiakpu, and sent to The Eagle Online on Friday.

The pioneer Chairman, Muyiwa Akintunde, in his inaugural speech, expressed gratitude to his classmates for the confidence reposed in the Executive Committee, which was elected at the Annual General Meeting of the group on May 18, 2025.

Akintunde assured that the leadership team would not take their trust for granted.

The Chairman pledged his committee’s resolve to operate at all times in the best interest of the group, stressing that the management body would be fair to all by listening to them and acting accordingly.

Akintunde, who is a Public Relations Consultant and an online newspaper publisher, assured that the Executive Committee would commit itself to upholding and defending the collective values of the group, adding that when necessary, it would make difficult decisions for the greater good of members.

He announced that a Welfare Committee to process requests from members and make recommendations on how to assist them, based on agreed guidelines, would soon be constituted.

The statement indicated: “In furtherance to that, Akintunde said that a committee would report to the house on the appropriate insurance scheme that would enable the group to manage medical and related health conditions of members.”

He added that another committee would also be in charge of planning for the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of members’ graduation from the NIJ, which comes up in the second half of next year.

Hee pointed out that a task force to mobilise members who were yet to identify with the group was in the offing and appealed to members to cooperate with the team in carrying out its assignment.

Other officers elected to pilot the affairs of The Great 1986 NIJ Class are: Tina Mordi-Aimufua (Vice Chairman), Pastor Fola Williams Ojo (General Secretary), Frank Jumbo (Assistant General Secretary), Yemisi Sofolahan (Treasurer), Adeyinka Badewa (Financial Secretary), Uzoma Isiakpu (Public Relations Officer), and Taye Ige (Welfare/Social Secretary).

The inauguration was supervised by a planning committee, which organised a reunion last Easter Monday and also ran the association, including conducting the election of officers into the executive committee.

It was chaired by Sam Uko, who was assisted by Otunba Gbenga Onayiga, Jumbo, Sofolahan, and Akintunde.

The group is made up of the full-time Diploma in Journalism class, which graduated from the NIJ in 1986.

