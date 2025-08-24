NIHOTOUR targets Guinness World Record for longest dining table

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) says it is set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest dining table.

Director-General, NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, disclosed this at a roundtable with the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Travel (ANJET).

According to Fagade at the meeting on Saturday in Lagos, the institute plans to set a new record with a dining table measuring 3,500 metres, surpassing the current record of about 2,000 metres.

He added that the record-breaking event, scheduled for December 6 in Abuja, would also serve as the official kickoff of Detty December.

He said: “Gastronomy is going to happen this year and is happening in a special way.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gastronomy is the art of selecting, preparing, serving and enjoying appetising food.

It is a process of the cooking styles of particular regions expressing the relationships between food, culture, and tradition.

“This year, we are making an attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest table in the world,” Fagade said.

He said that the event, which would feature live cooking, “is also aimed at showcasing Nigerian foods and various meals across the country”.

He said the gastronomy would also host a culinary exchange.

He added: “It’s going to be either be a three-day or a four-day event, which will showcase all our culinaries.

“They’re all going to be fully Nigerian meals.

“The presentation, look and feel, how we can modernise our food, how we can actually make it more presentable for the global world to even want to taste it.

“Other embassies can showcase their meals too; we are involving all the embassies in this one.”

The NIHOTOUR D-G further said the event would also have the longest bar to showcase various Nigerian drinks, including palm wine.

He said: “There are a lot of drinks in Nigeria.

“Whether we brew them here or not, they are being consumed by Nigerians.”

Fagade said the NIHOTOUR had received the letter from the Guinness Book of World Record to go ahead with its quest.

He said the institute had reached out to the private sector to partner with the institute to ensure the event was a memorable experience.

He urged corporate organisations to take advantage of the opportunities the event presents, particularly in showcasing Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism potential.

