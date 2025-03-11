NIHOTOUR, Immigration partner to regulate EWP in hospitality, tourism

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Aare Abisoye Fagade, has met with the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, CG Kemi Nana Nandap, to seek a strategic collaboration aimed at enforcing industry standards within the tourism, hospitality, and travel sectors, especially as it relates to Expatriate Working Permit.

This partnership is crucial in addressing the unchecked influx of expatriates into Nigeria’s hospitality industry and ensuring fair labour practices for Nigerian professionals.

Nigeria has witnessed a significant influx of expatriates, including individuals from war-torn countries and smaller African nations.

They dominate key positions in hospitality businesses.

These expatriates often earn in foreign currencies, particularly in dollars, while their Nigerian counterparts, despite having equal or even higher qualifications, are paid significantly lower salaries in Naira.

This disparity persists partly due to the lack of regulatory oversight in the issuance of work permits within the industry.

Currently, expatriates seeking employment in Nigeria’s hospitality sector obtain work visas through the NIS under the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card.

However, there is no requirement for them to obtain NIHOTOUR certification, which is essential for ensuring that they meet industry-specific competency standards.

NIHOTOUR’s Demands and Call for Action

1. Inclusion of NIHOTOUR Certification in Work Visa Requirements: NIHOTOUR is calling for the immediate inclusion of its certification as a mandatory requirement for hospitality, travel, and tourism businesses when processing work visas for expatriates. This will ensure that only qualified professionals who meet Nigeria’s industry standards are granted permits to work in the sector.

2. Joint Committee for CERPAC Review: NIHOTOUR seeks to establish a joint committee with the NIS to conduct a comprehensive review of all CERPAC work permits issued to expatriates working in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry. The committee will ensure that all foreign professionals operating in the sector possess both NIHOTOUR certification and the required CERPAC permit.

3. Training of Immigration Officers for Enhanced Airport Experience: As Nigeria’s first point of contact for visitors and returning citizens, immigration officers play a crucial role in shaping the country’s image. NIHOTOUR is proposing a structured training program for immigration officers at airports to enhance their professional conduct and improve the overall airport experience. This initiative aims to eliminate alleged extortion cases, foster a welcoming environment for travellers, and create an additional revenue stream for NIHOTOUR and the NIS.

A Commitment to Industry Excellence

This collaboration between NIHOTOUR and the NIS will not only enhance Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality standards but also protect the interests of Nigerian professionals. By ensuring that expatriates meet the same industry requirements as local workers, the initiative promotes fairness, professionalism, and the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s tourism sector.

NIHOTOUR remains committed to elevating the country’s tourism and hospitality industry to international standards and will continue to engage key stakeholders in achieving this vision.

