NIHOTOUR clarifies role in hospitality sector

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has clarified that its mandate is not to grade hotels but to regulate standards and certify practitioners.

Dr. Abisoye Fagade, Director-General of NIHOTOUR, gave the clarification at a roundtable with the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Travel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, on Saturday in Lagos, focused on addressing issues that would advance the country’s hospitality and tourism industry.

Fagade noted that misconceptions about NIHOTOUR stemmed from negative narratives circulated within the public space.

He dismissed claims that the institute was grading hotels and stifling operators, stressing that its recent enforcement exercise had been misrepresented by some industry players.

He said: “Our children should proudly aspire to be hotel managers, just like aspiring doctors or tour guides, because there is honour in hospitality professions.

“We cannot achieve that level of respect when the sector remains unorganised, and organisations fail to regulate their members appropriately.”

Fagade emphasised that the government must provide an enabling environment, noting that NIHOTOUR serves as the statutory regulatory body for hospitality and tourism practice in Nigeria.

He said: “Let me state clearly: I have no business grading hotels.

“My concern is their service quality, performance, and compliance with professional standards.”

He said the NIHOTOUR Act protects Nigeria’s hospitality workforce, underscoring that the legislation was designed in the interest of citizens and national development.

Citing cultural and religious tourism, Fagade argued that revenue from tourism could surpass oil and gas earnings if properly structured and managed.

Also Read

He warned that Nigeria risked losing jobs and competitiveness to foreign operators if the sector remained unregulated and unstructured.

On enforcement, he insisted no industry had ever thrived globally without compliance and regulatory oversight.

He highlighted issues requiring NIHOTOUR’s regulation, including healthcare, insurance, and proper qualifications for hospitality personnel.

He said: “This is not about union matters.

“It is about protecting workers’ rights and safeguarding the industry’s human capital.”

Fagade said stakeholders were duly notified before the enforcement exercise commenced earlier in the year.

He clarified that the Minister of Tourism did not suspend the NIHOTOUR Act, but only advised a pause in enforcement pending wider consultations.

NAN reports that NIHOTOUR had launched a regulatory exercise in June to implement the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act, 2022, especially sections covering certification of hospitality professionals.

Post Views: 12