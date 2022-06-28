Nigerien docked for allegedly stealing car battery, stereo

A Nigerien, Daniel Diji, was Tuesday docked in a Grade I Area Court Karu in Abuja for allegedly stealing a car battery, stereo, speaker and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

The police charged Diji, 26 who lives in Jikwoyi Phase III of FCT, Abuja, with criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant was caught sleeping inside the complainant’s car after stealing a battery, stereo, speaker, woofer, ATM card issued by UBA bank plc.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Jikwoyi Divisional Headquarters by Hope Ngoigwe, who lives in Jikwoyi Phase I, FCT, Abuja.

Adeyanju said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 342 and 288 of the penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Mohammed ordered that the surety must provide affidavit of diligence, statement of account and must be reasonable and reliable within the court jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until July 25, for hearing.