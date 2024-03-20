Nigeria’s veteran football player for burial

The process leading to the interment of former Enyimba FC, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Enugu Rangers star, Chinonso Solomon Agbo, will begin on March 21, his family has said.

A statement by Uche Agbo, the elder brother to the deceased footballer, said the process will begin with a procession.

The procession would be held at Umuewoukwu Amauzam Obeagu Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Agbo, who also had stints in France, died on February 19 in Abuja during a brief illness.

He was aged 45.

His elder brother, who was also an Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Enyimba FC player, said the funeral service would be held on March 22 by 11am at St. John’s Anglican Church at Obeagu, Awkunanaw.

He said the interment would follow immediately.

The General Manager of Heartland FC, Promise Nwachukwu, described the death of Agbo as a sad loss and prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

“His death was a sad loss because he was still very young and very vibrant. We will miss him,” Nwachukwu said.