Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has said the nation’s unity was questionable.

Jonathan said this during a command performance by the Commonwealth Community Choir, tagged: “Peace for All Nations,” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja on Friday.

He said: “I was discussing with somebody, and I said: ‘Look, in Nigeria, the youths appear not to even have a national youth body, because in most cases the regional youth bodies are stronger than the national youth body.

“Ordinarily, the national youth body is supposed to be stronger than the regional youth body.

“If you go to my state, Bayelsa State for example, if I am a national member of the Nigerian Youth Council, Ijaw Youth Council feels that they are your boss.

“If you go to the South West and to the North, the Arewa Youth Group, they feel they are superior to the national youth body.

“If you go to the South West, the same thing.

“If you go to the South East, the same thing.

“That shows clearly that as a nation, we are in trouble.

“The unity of the country is questionable.”

On insecurity in the country, Jonathan said: “I was there before and of course, you know there was a lot of insecurity.

“So, I am the very wrong person to make comments on the insecurity in the land.

“All what we can do is to collectively support the government, encourage the soldiers and other security operatives to do more for our safety.”

—